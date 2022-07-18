MLB Rumors: Red Sox Will Be Going After Pitching Due To Chris Sale Injury

Chris Sale
Wikimedia | Beisbol

Sports
Jon Conahan

After an offseason that many thought the Boston Red Sox were going to be one of the best teams in all of baseball, they now sit only three games above .500 heading into the All-Star break at 48-45 and are 16.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Boston hasn't been able to get the job done on the mound this season and that's resulted in them being an average team.

The Latest

Michael Gallup May Not Be Ahead Of Schedule After All

Aaron Rodgers Tells Pat McAfee About His Relationship With Derek Carr

Erin Andrews Shares Private Talk With Tom Brady About Broadcasting Future

Democrats Plan To Nominate Hillary Clinton In 2024, Commentator Claims

The Haunting Cold Case Of Tara Baker's Murder

Red Sox Are In A Bad Position

Chris Sale
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

With this injury to Chris Sale, which happened on Sunday after a 107 MPH line drive off of the bat of Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks, the Boston Red Sox find themselves in a difficult position.

If the Red Sox are going to want to be the team that they were hoping to be, they're going to have to go out and make some moves at the trade deadline

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Sale Upset After Injury

Chris Sale
Wikimedia | Yyang Sr. GakupoKaito

Chris Sale was upset after the injury but understands it could be worse.

"What can you do? Everyone gets knocked down. How do you get back up? That’s where I’m at again,” Sale said, via NESN. “So, get back up, dust yourself off, clean it off, get back to it.

“Some of the other stuff, sometimes you think, ‘Why me?’ But two things I know for a fact right now: I have a lot of love in my corner, a lot of people that care about me and want me to succeed. And somebody somewhere is having a worse day that I am right now. That’s a fact,”

“The competitive side of me doesn’t want to accept that, but the person in me knows that. And if I want to sit here and cry about a broken finger and boohoo for me, I could do it. It’s just not fair to everyone in here and it’s not fair to people in the world, honestly. Like I said, there’s a lot more people out there worse off than I am right now.”

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas
Shutterstock | 189939508

One name to keep an eye on for the Boston Red Sox at this year's deadline is Frankie Montas. Montas has been rumored to be traded for the past few months, and it would make sense if there is a deal done during the MLB trade deadline. He currently has a 3.26 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP for the Oakland Athletics.

Still Time For Boston

Boston Red Sox
Shutterstock | 192436

Although the first half of the season was certainly a disappointment for the Boston Red Sox, they still have time to be the team that they want to be. They need to go out and make some moves during this year's trade deadline and things can still go the way that they were hoping for at the beginning of the year.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.