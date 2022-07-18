MLB Rumors: Red Sox Will Be Going After Pitching Due To Chris Sale Injury

Chris Sale was upset after the injury but understands it could be worse.

"What can you do? Everyone gets knocked down. How do you get back up? That’s where I’m at again,” Sale said, via NESN. “So, get back up, dust yourself off, clean it off, get back to it.

“Some of the other stuff, sometimes you think, ‘Why me?’ But two things I know for a fact right now: I have a lot of love in my corner, a lot of people that care about me and want me to succeed. And somebody somewhere is having a worse day that I am right now. That’s a fact,”

“The competitive side of me doesn’t want to accept that, but the person in me knows that. And if I want to sit here and cry about a broken finger and boohoo for me, I could do it. It’s just not fair to everyone in here and it’s not fair to people in the world, honestly. Like I said, there’s a lot more people out there worse off than I am right now.”