Bikini-Clad Salma Hayek Cools Off In Cold Ocean

Look out, ladies and gentlemen, because there are dangerous curves ahead! Salma Hayek took to the waves in an Instagram post for her fans and showed that she is not afraid of getting fully wet while out enjoying herself and living life to the fullest. Looking great in a beautiful two-piece swimsuit, the actress had a gorgeous backdrop behind her as she took in the ocean and her surroundings. Judging by the look on her face, the water may have seemed cold, but there is no doubt that Salma was bringing serious heat to her 21.5 followers.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.