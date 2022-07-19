You Can Now Rent Leonardo DiCaprio's Mansion In Beverly Hills

In addition to being an Oscar-winning star on the big screen, Leonardo DiCaprio is a thriving real estate investor. The Wolf of Wall Street actor has a luxurious Beverly Hills estate currently available for rent and residences in the Los Angeles region, Malibu, and Los Feliz.

The 4,671 square foot home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms and is now available for rent at $32,500 a month. The actor paid $9.9 million for the home in December 2021 through a limited liability corporation connected to his cousin and former business partner Robert Hrtica.

Keep scrolling to see the luxurious mansion's features.