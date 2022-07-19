You Can Now Rent Leonardo DiCaprio's Mansion In Beverly Hills

In addition to being an Oscar-winning star on the big screen, Leonardo DiCaprio is a thriving real estate investor. The Wolf of Wall Street actor has a luxurious Beverly Hills estate currently available for rent and residences in the Los Angeles region, Malibu, and Los Feliz.

The 4,671 square foot home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms and is now available for rent at $32,500 a month. The actor paid $9.9 million for the home in December 2021 through a limited liability corporation connected to his cousin and former business partner Robert Hrtica.

Keep scrolling to see the luxurious mansion's features.

A Total Refurbishment 

A glimpse of Leonardo DiCaprio's Beverly Hills Home
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

The conventional two-story mansion is situated in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood. It was first constructed in the 1930s but recently underwent a significant refurbishment that included the addition of chevron and white oak floors, designer lighting features, and Steelcase doors. The remodeling also led to the addition of exquisite wall decoration, which now provides seamless indoor-outdoor environs.

An Enormous Living Space 

Enormous living space in Leonardo DiCaprio's Beverly Hills mansion
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

The home provides more than enough space to unwind in luxury, with the four bedrooms and six bathrooms distributed throughout 4,671 square feet of living area. A formal entry lobby with a dramatic spiral staircase is one of the vast house's main-level centerpieces. A family room with green wood paneling and built-in bookcases can be found after ascending the stairs into the living area. There is also an open-concept entertainment space with doors leading to the rear and a stylish brass wet bar.

The Gourmet Kitchen's Features

A glimpse of Leonardo DiCaprio's Beverly Hills Home's Gourmet Kitchen
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

In addition to the vast living area, the home has a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero, Viking, and Wolf equipment. In addition, it has an island with seating and a beverage center, all adorned with black Marquina granite and white Carrara marble.

The windows in the kitchen allow natural light into the room, which brightens it. A breakfast nook and floor-to-ceiling French doors that let in even more light can be found next to the kitchen island. The doors open to a unique outdoor eating deck.

Luxurious Bedrooms

One of the bedrooms in Leonardo DiCaprio's Beverly Hills home
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

Three ensuite bedrooms are available in the mansion and are located upstairs. Additionally, it has a relaxing master retreat with a cathedral ceiling. It also has a convenient mini-bar, a walk-in wardrobe, and a luxurious marble bathroom with an oval soaking tub. A different lounge opens to a balcony with views of the backyard patio, a fire pit, and a rectangular pool surrounded by hedges.

A sizable outdoor pool and a separate guesthouse with a patio are two of the estate's other attractions. The house also offers a private refuge for the actor, renowned for his privacy, as it is hidden behind imposing gates and deciduous trees.

The property also features a large driveway with plenty of space for visitor parking and a separate one-car garage.

Leonardo's Other Properties

Leonardo DiCaprio is a real estate mogul
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

In addition to his Beverly Hills mansion, which is available for rent, and his properties in Los Feliz and Malibu (including a nearly empty $23 million plot of land atop Paradise Cove), Leonardo also owns a midcentury modern home in Palm Springs. He also has several opulent condos in New York City and a private island off the coast of Belize. His primary abode, however, is still a three-house, four-parcel complex with spectacular views of the entire Los Angeles cityscape and the Pacific Ocean in the city's Bird Streets section.

Leonardo is a real estate magnate who stands out among other famous homeowners. This is because he decided to keep his less-used residences and convert them into rental properties instead of quickly flipping or offloading most of his purchases. With this, the actor may give up yet another of his properties for rent. One can only wonder what the Titanic star's next real estate move will be.

