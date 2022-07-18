Larsa Pippen Drops Jaws In A Tiny Bikini On The Beach

Larsa Pippen's 4.9 million followers on Instagram have been enjoying pictures of the reality TV star taken on her Bahamas trip. The mother of four returned to film a new season of Real Housewives of Miami at the beginning of summer and the production took her to the tropical Island. The show returned from its eight-year hiatus earlier this year and fans were even more surprised to see Pippen as part of the cast again.

Sunny In The Bahamas

During her Bahamas trip, the 48-year-old businesswoman had a mini photoshoot in the middle of the ocean and on a boat. She changed her bikinis severally and ensured the camera captured her skin's glow underneath the sunlight. In the shot below, she wore an orange and yellow tie & dye bikini accentuating her curves and cleavage.

From the boat to the beach, Pippen looked beautiful in both backgrounds with nature being the ultimate backdrop.

Birthday Celebration With Family And Friends

Once she returned, Pippen launched into a week-long birthday celebration for her 48th year. She spread her time amongst family and friends both famous and low-key. The reality TV star had dinner with her friends from the TV show, including Kiki Barth at the party hosted by Pretty Little Thing.

Since she signed a six-figure deal with the UK-based fast fashion brand, Pippen has remained close friends with the owner Umar Kamani. She also wears clothing from the brand including swimwear.

A Stunner In Blue

During Spring, Pippen posed in a three-piece white and blue swimwear from Pretty Little Thing in celebration of a stress-free day. The stripped swimwear consisted of a halter neck triangle top, matching thong, and cover-up dress with a drawstring front.

She wore the swimwear again in Bahamas although she ditched the coverall. Its cool blue shade matched the clear ocean water much like her homemade pool and instead of white-framed sunglasses which she wore at home, she chose a contrasting all-black design for her vacation.

Promoting Pretty Little Thing Fashion Wear

The businesswoman has since archived most of her recent Pretty Little Thing Bikini pictures but she left some up for her fans to peruse. The best thing about her partnership with the fast fashion brand is that it's not limited to swimwear.

Pippen also promotes dresses.

Activewear:

And Casual Wear:

The bottom line is that there's a variety of options for interested buyers as seen on Pippen's body.

