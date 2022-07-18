Brie Larson Runs Through Garden Sprinklers In Bikini

Brie Larson's perfect summer includes friends, a board game, the garden, a pool, and plenty of swimwear. The Captain Marvel actress celebrated when summer started because it meant she could show off her hard work after weeks and months of exercising.

Her 7 million Instagram followers know that when she's not acting in action films, Larson is a goofy person. She shows this side of herself via her social media as seen in the posts below.

Charcuterie, Pictures, Bikinis, And Monopoly With Friends

Brie Larson in plunging beige dress
Shutterstock | 183427688

"Sometimes all you need is a sprinkler, a charcuterie board, a polaroid and friends!"

Larson ran across her garden in a floral print bikini with a drawstring top and matching bottoms. She packed her hair into a neat bun and kept her face makeup free as she enjoyed a glass of white wine with her friends. Afterward, they played a game of Monopoly and captured the moment with a vintage polaroid camera.

Happy For The Summer

Once summer began, Larson shared a picture of herself in a colorful orange bikini showing off her toned abs. She emphasized that her workout bruises wouldn't stop her from wearing her summer-worthy swimwear and it's all well and good because she looks fit (No Gain without Pain).

She styled her hair down by tucking one end behind her ear while the other fell over her face. Larson's bruise formed slightly on her glutes and we suspect it's from her training to reprise her Captain Marvel role.

Starting Pole Dancing Classes

Larson flexed her pole dancing skills for the gram as she announced her decision to include it in her exercises. The actress wore bikini sportswear to allow easy movement and show off her toned muscles as she clung to the pole. Larson jokingly added that it was an impulsive decision although she was enjoying every moment of the exercise.

"Made an im-POLE-sive decision to try a new workout class"

Having A Disney Experience With Elijah Allan-Blitz

Apart from reprising her role as Captain Marvel, the actress would feature in the final installment of Fast and Furious. Amidst resuming work, Larson spent time with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz. He joined her at the Walt Disney Studio in Paris and they enjoyed some rides together.

"Get yourself a guy who will fly across the globe to hold your hand while you live your dream. I cherish you," she advised.

