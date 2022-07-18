The Haunting Cold Case Of Tara Baker's Murder

These crimes usually lead law officials to believe the victim knew their assailant. If it were merely a robbery, the housebreaker would normally be too anxious to stay in the area for a long stint. However, authorities did rule out a boyfriend after he passed a polygraph test early in the investigation.

The National Institute of Justice states: Experience has shown that cold case programs can solve a substantial number of violent crime cold cases, including homicides and sexual assaults. Advances in DNA technologies have substantially increased the successful DNA analysis of aged, degraded, limited, or otherwise compromised biological evidence. As a result, crime scene samples once thought to be unsuitable for testing may now yield DNA profiles.

“The Athens-Clarke County Police Department steadfastly follows up on every lead in the Tara Baker homicide and safeguards the case knowledge with the hopes the perpetrator is brought to justice,” Capt. Jerry Saulters stated. As the police hold out for hope, so do Baker's loved ones.