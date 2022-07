Hall of Fame Olympian Lindsey Vonn had a fantastic time in Miami, Florida, before its inaugural Formula One race in May. The athlete, now a businesswoman, joined some of her colleagues and friends for the pre-game tour as she prepared to foster some of her businesses.

Last month, she revealed some of her behind-the-scenes plans, including a proposal to bring the Olympics to Salt Lake City. Her contribution to the world of winter sports hasn't gone unnoticed hence her latest achievement.