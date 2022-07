Nicole Scherzinger had a mini tour across Europe to celebrate her birthday this year. About her new song, The Drop, she took her advice seriously when she said,

"If you ain’t coming, better get out of the way. AM to PM from New York to Saint-Tropez…"

However, in this case, from Saint Moritz to Mykonos and she enjoyed herself every step of the way. The singer took her partner Thom Evans on the trip, and they made their mark on the Island.

