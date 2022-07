Schwartz included a special message for Chiefs fans. He thanked the team's supporters for all of the support over his career and spoke highly of the relationship between the city and his family.

"My last thank you is to Kansas City and all the Chiefs fans," Schwartz said. "Being a Chief is so much more than putting on a red jersey. It has been a privilege to represent you on and off the field," he said in a statement. "The bond I've formed with this city and the people here lasts forever and is a big reason why Brooke and I are staying in KC long term."

The 33-year-old won a Super Bowl championship in 2019 with the Chiefs, which he called "the pinnacle of my career."