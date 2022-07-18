Tyreek Hill Snags Stately Miami Mansion For $6.9M

Now with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill has splashed out $6.9 million on a massive new crib in the Miami area. 

The European-style, 9,326-square-foot mansion sits on 2.28-acres of land, which also accommodates a full basketball court, putting green and expansive recreational promenade complete with a heated swimming pool, spa, and al fresco bar and barbeque spots, plus multiple lounging areas. 

'Definitely One Of The Best Houses I’ve Ever Stayed'

The pool area
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Built in 2007, the gated South Florida mansion featuring 7 bedrooms and 7.5 baths, came on the market in February and was later snagged by the “Cheetah” who paid the full asking price of $6.9 million. “This house is definitely one of the best houses I’ve ever stayed in my life, and probably one of the best I’ve ever seen” the 28-year-old wide receiver mentioned while giving a tour of the new place on his YouTube page last month.

The hefty spend is just a drop in the bucket for the new Miami Dolphin recruit. Dubbed the ‘Fastest Man In The NFL’, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension, which gives him more than enough cash to splurge on the new Miami spread.

Renovations Are Already In Effect

The entry
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Hill, during the moving-in stages of his new place, disclosed a few renovations that he’s already done and will be conducting inside the home in the coming weeks. Besides the recording studio for his It Needed To Be Said podcast, a poolroom, and arcade areas, the NFL star is fixing to install a floor-to-ceiling shark tank in the main entry room (shown above).

The Floor Plan

The kitchen
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Upon entering this three-story château, sporting great Greek Corinthian composite columns with an attention-grabbing courtyard fountain in front, visitors are led inside to a grand entrance room boasting several talking pieces, including ceiling height wood-paneled shelving, baluster-style fireplace, wet bar, a stately crystal chandelier affixed to ornate coffered ceiling, glossed marble floors and glass windows and doors offering views of the pool area.

Elsewhere on the main level is an open-concept gourmet kitchen with wood cabinetry, marble countertops, and a center island. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a two-oven range comprising of smokers and grills, a refrigerator, a dishwasher plus the other customary kitchen appliances. 

Surrounding the kitchen is a dining nook and family room, and in the distance are a formal living room, dining room, home gym, wood-paneled office, game room, and one of the 6 guest suites.

Hill’s master suite also sits on the main level of the mansion, deliberately so, as to open into the lush back courtyard and recreational and pool area. The primary suite features a separate sitting area with a fireplace, and a wet bar topped off with one of the two overhead crystal chandeliers in the space. The suite offers backyard views via large glass windows and double doors and is designed with a well-lit coffered ceiling. There are two walk-in closets and the luxe bathroom comes complete with a jacuzzi, glass shower, and dual vanities.

Other Property Highlights

The movie theatre
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

On the upper level of Hill’s estate are the additional five guest suites, a den, a fully decked home movie theater, and his podcast studio. 

On the mansion's exterior are a four-car garage and adjoining grand motor court for the football player’s many whips. On the property, also sits two sizable guesthouses with complete amenities.

5th-Best Wide Receiver

The bedroom
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Tyreek Hill, for whom Miami traded this offseason, was named the fifth-best wide receiver in the NFL on ESPN’s annual best players in the NFL list released this month. Hill was ranked fourth last year and has been as high as second on previous versions of the listing and as low as ninth. 

