Tyreek Hill Snags Stately Miami Mansion For $6.9M

Upon entering this three-story château, sporting great Greek Corinthian composite columns with an attention-grabbing courtyard fountain in front, visitors are led inside to a grand entrance room boasting several talking pieces, including ceiling height wood-paneled shelving, baluster-style fireplace, wet bar, a stately crystal chandelier affixed to ornate coffered ceiling, glossed marble floors and glass windows and doors offering views of the pool area.

Elsewhere on the main level is an open-concept gourmet kitchen with wood cabinetry, marble countertops, and a center island. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a two-oven range comprising of smokers and grills, a refrigerator, a dishwasher plus the other customary kitchen appliances.

Surrounding the kitchen is a dining nook and family room, and in the distance are a formal living room, dining room, home gym, wood-paneled office, game room, and one of the 6 guest suites.

Hill’s master suite also sits on the main level of the mansion, deliberately so, as to open into the lush back courtyard and recreational and pool area. The primary suite features a separate sitting area with a fireplace, and a wet bar topped off with one of the two overhead crystal chandeliers in the space. The suite offers backyard views via large glass windows and double doors and is designed with a well-lit coffered ceiling. There are two walk-in closets and the luxe bathroom comes complete with a jacuzzi, glass shower, and dual vanities.