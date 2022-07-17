Ana de Armas Explores Beautiful Scenery In Bikini

Ana de Armas has transitioned from being a sci-fi star in Blade Runner to a comic sensation in the 2019 thriller Knives Out. Ana's role in Knives Out earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical.

The Cuban-born actress has also been in Spanish and American movies alongside some of the biggest stars in the industry. However, she has distinguished herself for her incredibly gifted acting and stunning appearance.

As a lifelong beachgoer, Ana understands how to look stunning in a bikini and under the sun, and her Instagram is full of beachy photos. Here are some of Ana's best bikini photos.