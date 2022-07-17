Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Sheer Dress

Close up of Amelia Gray Hamlin
Shutterstock | 56763

Entertainment
chisom

Amelia Gray Hamlin has dazzled in a sheer dress before, and in her most recent upload, she nailed the look. The 21-year-old model, also the daughter of Bravo star Lisa Rinna, posted a photo to social media in which she elegantly displayed her chest in a striped beach outfit while praising designer Jacquemus and teasing the possibility of a new brand partnership.

Swipe to see the post.

The Latest

Carriejune Anne Bowlby Serves Ripped Body In Bikini

NFL News: Former Chiefs All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz Retires

Supermodel Elle Macpherson Lists Galleria Style Home In Miami For $29M

Caroline Marks Rides Storm In Swimwear

Malaysia Pargo Isn't Fitting In With Her 'Basketball Wives' Castmates

Amelia Channels Beachy Vibes In Sheer Dress

Amelia posed in the steep sands while uploading for her one million+ fans. Amelia stood directly in front of the camera while rocking the bleached eyebrow trend, showcasing her model form in a white, blue, and brown striped dress that was completely sheer. The strappy dress revealed a pair of black underwear, but it was braless up top as Amelia exposed the nipple.

Amelia's outfit included sloppy straps across her shoulders that ran vertically and horizontally. Sheer enough to show off her lean legs as well. Amelia prompted followers to swipe right for additional images of her wearing the dress and holding a blue bag from the designer by writing "@jacquemus" in her caption.

There was some thong action in the back shot. In other pictures, a person holding a pizza and models dancing in front of the spectacular desert scene could be seen.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Photoshoot In Bed

She was gorgeous in her pink lace-trimmed, strapless, nude silk nightgown. She wore her hair in its natural black form and added glossy ombre lips and thick black lashes to accentuate her rose eyebrows.

Amelia gave her pouted lips a defined appearance by lining the pale pink smooth lipstick with a dark pink lip pencil. However, a platter of creamy spaghetti was tucked between her two images.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Amelia Dazzles In See-Through Dress

She wore the audacious silver knit ensemble at the Perfect Magazine x Charlotte Tilbury Beauty party. A daring cut-out panel that highlighted her toned stomach and a thigh split were also included in the dazzling ensemble. She added a pair of silver heels as accessories and let the stunning outfit speak for itself.

The RHOBH star's daughter wore bold makeup and twisted her dark brown hair into a messy wave.

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Amelia's 21st Birthday

The model and actress honored Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna's youngest daughter, on her 21st birthday. In honor of her special day, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress, 58, posted a collection of pictures of her daughter over the years on Instagram.

"AMELIA GRAY! 💞💞💞 Today you are 21! Happy Birthday," she captioned the snaps. "We are so proud of you and the Woman you are becoming! Love you so so so so Much!!! ❤️❤️❤️♊️🕊#505"

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.