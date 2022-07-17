Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Sheer Dress

Amelia posed in the steep sands while uploading for her one million+ fans. Amelia stood directly in front of the camera while rocking the bleached eyebrow trend, showcasing her model form in a white, blue, and brown striped dress that was completely sheer. The strappy dress revealed a pair of black underwear, but it was braless up top as Amelia exposed the nipple.

Amelia's outfit included sloppy straps across her shoulders that ran vertically and horizontally. Sheer enough to show off her lean legs as well. Amelia prompted followers to swipe right for additional images of her wearing the dress and holding a blue bag from the designer by writing "@jacquemus" in her caption.

There was some thong action in the back shot. In other pictures, a person holding a pizza and models dancing in front of the spectacular desert scene could be seen.