MLB News: Pair Of Tigers Pitchers Receive Injury Updates

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The Detroit Tigers have not had a great go of it in the 2022 MLB season. The team sports the worst record on the road of any team in the majors and is in fourth place despite having postseason aspirations at the beginning of the season.

One reason for their struggles has to deal with their injuries. The injury bug has decimated the team. The only starting pitcher on the team that was also a part of the opening day roster is Tarik Skubal.

Recently, two of Detroit's pitchers received injury updates. And unfortunately, none of it was good news.

Alex Faedo

One of the pitchers called up to make starts in the wake of injuries to the rotation was Alex Faedo. The former first-round pick made his major league debut on May 4 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was sent down briefly but was back to stay by mid-May.

Faedo threw in a start against the Kansas City Royals but was chased after 60 pitches in what was the worst start of his career. Following the game, it was revealed that the 26-year-old aggravated hip soreness he first experienced in his previous start against the Cleveland Guardians.

Faedo's hip soreness was deemed severe enough that the former first-rounder will soon see a specialist to figure out what's going on.

Kyle Funkhouser

Kyle Funkhouser, the Tigers bullpen ace from a year ago, will also see a specialist for his injuries. However, the 28-year-old received not-so-great news: he is unlikely to pitch in 2022.

It was once thought that he could have returned as early as May. Now, one of the league's best bullpens is without one of its best weapons.

"He's stopped his throwing program for the time being," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said of Funkhouser's situation. "We're anticipating it being a longer issue once he sees more doctors. That's not great news."

"It's Never A Good Sign"

Hinch hid nothing when speaking to reporters on Friday. This isn't good news for his team. It doesn't bode well at all.

"We've had a really rough year health-wise," Hinch said, "but you start factoring in specialists and flying around the country seeing doctors, it's never a good sign. ... A lot of times, it's tough news. I don't want to speculate either way because I have no idea, but I have my concerns."

A Leave of Absence

This news wasn't the only bad news the Tigers received. Reliever Jose Cisnero, who just returned from injury himself, is taking a leave of absence to deal with a family matter.

"This morning I got a call that Jose Cisnero had a family emergency and was leaving the team immediately," said Hinch. "We will obviously respect his privacy, but it's heartbreaking for him."

Hopefully, Cisnero and his family are doing well during these challenging times, and hopefully, he has the full support of those around him and from the Tigers organization.

