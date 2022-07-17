MLB News: Pair Of Tigers Pitchers Receive Injury Updates

The Detroit Tigers have not had a great go of it in the 2022 MLB season. The team sports the worst record on the road of any team in the majors and is in fourth place despite having postseason aspirations at the beginning of the season.

One reason for their struggles has to deal with their injuries. The injury bug has decimated the team. The only starting pitcher on the team that was also a part of the opening day roster is Tarik Skubal.

Recently, two of Detroit's pitchers received injury updates. And unfortunately, none of it was good news.