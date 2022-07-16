Golf babe Paige Spiranac looked beautiful in a checkered bikini during the Fourth of July celebrations. The bikini hugged her body, showing off its athletic build - toed limbs and abs. Maxim Magazine recognized her beauty and named her the sexiest woman alive this Summer. She's also returned to the golf course as a new season of Open Championship begins.
Paige Spiranac In Bikini Is 'Checkered'
The Latest
Happy Fourth Of July
Spiranac posed in a blue and white checkered bikini with a high-rise bottom and ruched triangle top showing her cleavage. She leaned against her garden door, drawing focus on her wide smile and nude lipstick. She wore her hair in a light blonde shade with a bouncy curl parted down the middle.
She wished her followers a Happy Independence day and got well wishes in return. Surprisingly, she didn't wear her star-spangled bikini top like many other celebrities.
Celebrating The US Opens
Spiranac celebrated the 2nd Day of the US Opens with a customized bikini top depicting the American flag. One side had a fabric with white stars, and the other was a horizontal striped red and white fabric on the other chest. Both designs formed a U-cut bikini top at the center with a tied knot.
In the promotion of Points Bet, Spiranac encouraged her followers to choose their favorite players and place their bets, adding that her two top picks were doing well so far.
All Bets Are On!
"It’s Open Championship time! Who do you have winning? I have my money on Cam Smith and it looks like he had a great start👀👀 Hopefully this ages well come Sunday lol"
Last weekend, Spiranac finally revealed one of her top picks as Cam Smith, who's placed favorably so far. The Open started on Thursday, June 16, and would end on Sunday, June 19. Smith is leading with US Young and Ireland's Mcllroy hot on his tails.
Money On Cam Smith
Tiger Woods bowed out of the British Open, leaving the St. Andrews scoring record for Smith to break. Lucky for Spiranac, she backed the right player, although she had her doubts hearing the legendary golfer was joining the course. However, following Woods's withdrawal, Smith clinched a new record per ABC. He said,
"It's obviously a really good spot to be in. I feel like I've been in this spot a lot over the past couple of years, and things just haven't quite gone my way yet."