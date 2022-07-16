Paige Spiranac In Bikini Is 'Checkered'

Spiranac posed in a blue and white checkered bikini with a high-rise bottom and ruched triangle top showing her cleavage. She leaned against her garden door, drawing focus on her wide smile and nude lipstick. She wore her hair in a light blonde shade with a bouncy curl parted down the middle.

She wished her followers a Happy Independence day and got well wishes in return. Surprisingly, she didn't wear her star-spangled bikini top like many other celebrities.