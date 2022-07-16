'He's Really A Good Guy': Natalie Portman On How Chris Hemsworth Avoided Meat Before Onscreen Kiss

Portman trained for ten months to be in shape for "Thor: Love and Thunder." According to her trainer Naomi Pendergast, the actress aimed to bulk up her arms and tone up her abs. "The initial goal was to build arm and abdominal definition," Pendergast told Us Weekly.

"We also worked on stability and agility for injury prevention as Natalie had some dynamic stunt scenes that required her to move, twist, and land in various positions."

According to the RPX Fitness director, the actress was so dedicated that she took five sessions a week and did not miss one session during the whole period. Her workouts consisted of boxing, skipping around, core work, and weightlifting.