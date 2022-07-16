Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman spoke about her experience working with Chris Hemsworth. In a recent interview, the 41-year-old actress revealed that Hemsworth, 38, did not eat meat before an onscreen kiss with her because she is vegan. "He's a really good guy," the actress said about the MCU icon.
'He's Really A Good Guy': Natalie Portman On How Chris Hemsworth Avoided Meat Before Onscreen Kiss
Portman Proves Hemsworth Is A Considerate Colleague
Portman recently attended an interview with co-star Tessa Thompson for Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, where she sang the praises of her Thor: Love and Thunder actor. According to Insider, the actress revealed that Hemsworth was so considerate of her being vegan that he purposefully refrained from eating meat before filming a kissing scene with her. Portman said:
"He's really nice. He's really a good guy,” . “The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That's not something I'm angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He's a very nice person."
A Sweet Actor
Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the A-list movie, confirmed the thoughtfulness of the action. The actresses' comments on Hemsworth resulted from host Roman Kemp's question if the actor, his "man-crush," has any flaws. Thompson added that, even when the Australian actor is occasionally grumpy, "he's still sweet."
Unlike her other roles, Portman had to gain muscle weight and get as large as possible for the fourth installment of "Thor: Love and Thunder." Meanwhile, Hemsworth, who has been playing Thor since the first film was released in 2011, gained even more muscle.
Training For The Role
Portman trained for ten months to be in shape for "Thor: Love and Thunder." According to her trainer Naomi Pendergast, the actress aimed to bulk up her arms and tone up her abs. "The initial goal was to build arm and abdominal definition," Pendergast told Us Weekly.
"We also worked on stability and agility for injury prevention as Natalie had some dynamic stunt scenes that required her to move, twist, and land in various positions."
According to the RPX Fitness director, the actress was so dedicated that she took five sessions a week and did not miss one session during the whole period. Her workouts consisted of boxing, skipping around, core work, and weightlifting.
High-protein Diet
As a result of the vigorous sessions, Portman, a vegan, also had to switch up her diet to ensure that she consumed enough protein to gain muscle. Her trainer revealed that during filming, the actress' diet contained lots of vegan-based protein foods.
Although Portman had to eat more food than she usually would, "it was essential for her to maintain this throughout filming to keep the muscle she had developed." She explained that while she provided the guidance, it was Portman's dedication that helped her meet her fitness goals for the Marvel film.