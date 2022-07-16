'RHONJ's' Teresa Giudice Has 'No Issue' With Dina Manzo Not Attending Her Upcoming Wedding

Teresa and Luis will tie the knot in August, but Dina has announced she will not attend the wedding. A source exclusively told Page Six that the bride-to-be, 50, has 'no issue' with the RHONJ's alum decision, and "Teresa respects Dina's wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future."

The insider also stated that the friends remain as close as before despite the rumor circulating online about a rift between David Cantin, Dina's husband, and Ruelas, Teresa's fiancé, being the cause for the reality star's absence.

The source addressed the rumors to be false, stating the bond between the men remains intact as they still follow each other on social media. The insider notes that Dina's reason for the absence was that she did not want to be filmed, which will probably happen at the wedding.