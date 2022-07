Plus Size model Demi Rose is living her best life per her latest Instagram story post despite hurting her leg amidst dancing with friends. The internet model went for a sunset swim in Ibiza, Spain, after traveling to the European country for a summer vacation.

She's been sharing her experience with fans online, especially her poolside relaxation moments. Not only does it flaunt her curves in skimpy swimwear, but it proves that she's enjoying every moment of her life.