36-year-old A Simple Favour actress Anna Kendrick was a vision in a green dress at the World Polo League this summer, and we can't stop talking about it. The 5"2 actress served looks upon looks such that her 21.5 million Instagram followers didn't mind hopping from one story to the other to get glimpses of their favorite star.

The sporting event was a mini-reunion between her and former Pitch Perfect co-stars, including Rebel Wilson, who flew in from Australia.