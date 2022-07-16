Meet Megan Thee Stallion's Six Adorable Dogs

The "Hot Girl Summer" artist introduced Oneita (above) to her 29.2 million Instagram followers in November last year with a post that said, "☝🏽ONEITA my new baby girl (I was calling her oneita before I even saw her so it was only right I named her that) let's see how @frenchie4oe feels abt her 😭😂"

And here is Dos looking all business-like while "working" at a laptop. The post is captioned, "Me and dos going through my dms seeing what y'all talking abt."

4oe is the one who probably needs no introduction since he goes with Megan everywhere and has his own Instagram page where he constantly "posts" about his luxurious lifestyle. Here he is getting a professional massage.