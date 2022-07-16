Meet Megan Thee Stallion's Six Adorable Dogs

Megan Thee Stallion may be "Savage," but she also happens to be "one of the best dog moms ever on the planet, the whole entire planet." That's how the 27-year-old Grammy award-winning rapper describes herself in a Twitter video announcing her Snapchat series, Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion.
On the show, you'll see a different side of her – one that loves to have fun with her canine kids. Take a scroll through her dog 4oe's Instagram, too (yes, he has his own page with 610 thousand followers), and you'll find out that she really is the best pet parent on the planet!