Meet Megan Thee Stallion's Six Adorable Dogs

Megan Thee Stallion may be "Savage," but she also happens to be "one of the best dog moms ever on the planet, the whole entire planet." That's how the 27-year-old Grammy award-winning rapper describes herself in a Twitter video announcing her Snapchat series, Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion.

On the show, you'll see a different side of her – one that loves to have fun with her canine kids. Take a scroll through her dog 4oe's Instagram, too (yes, he has his own page with 610 thousand followers), and you'll find out that she really is the best pet parent on the planet!

Six Fur Babies

Megan Thee Stallion posing in sexy white gown
Shutterstock | 564025

Megan is mom to six dogs with the cutest numbers, er, names. In numerical order, they are Oneita, Dos, 4oe, 5ive, Six, and X. Oneita, Dos, and 4oe are French bulldogs, 5ive is a pit bull, Six is a merle dog, and X is a cane corso.

Keep scrolling to get to know each of them and see what life is like for the bunch in the Stallion household.

The Three Frenchies

The "Hot Girl Summer" artist introduced Oneita (above) to her 29.2 million Instagram followers in November last year with a post that said, "☝🏽ONEITA my new baby girl (I was calling her oneita before I even saw her so it was only right I named her that) let's see how @frenchie4oe feels abt her 😭😂"

And here is Dos looking all business-like while "working" at a laptop. The post is captioned, "Me and dos going through my dms seeing what y'all talking abt."

4oe is the one who probably needs no introduction since he goes with Megan everywhere and has his own Instagram page where he constantly "posts" about his luxurious lifestyle. Here he is getting a professional massage.

5ive And Six

This is 5ive making an appearance on 4oe's Instagram while celebrating his birthday in January 2021. The caption says, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THEE OG 5IVEY WIVEY💙"

And here is Six, with X keeping him company.

X

Megan introduced X to her followers in September 2020 via a post captioned, "Meet ten (X) 🖤🖤🖤 he's only 2 months now So 4oe and dos better enjoy him while he's this tiny 😂" Swipe to see a video of X, 4oe, and Dos playing.

Look how big he was at three months…and gigantic at eight! Swipe to see.

This bunch can get super rowdy while playing with mom at home.

But they're angels during photoshoots. Meghan captioned this post, "Thee Hot Dog mom and my boys in @coach 💙 since they love tearing up sh*t they had to get a job 😂 "

What an adorable bunch!

