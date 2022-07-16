Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Shimmering Silver Dress!

Where fans first discovered Priyanka Chopra might vary as she has made her name across both sides of the Atlantic as a formidable actress and producer in her native India and Hollywood. She is now a bonafide star recognized as one of the premier actresses of her generation.

American fans first were introduced to her on television through a starring role in the hit television show Quantico, and now she has expanded her empire even further. Aside from her talent, she is known for her exceptional beauty, and through her social media, her fans often get a sneak peek at what new projects she is working on as well as her home life with her husband Nick Jonas and their newborn daughter Malti.

In one photo, Chopra looks like the glamor girl in a shimmering silver gown. With a slit up to mid-thigh and her brunette hair cascading in waves, it is easy to see why her 80.4 million Instagram followers keep coming back for more glorious photos. They also return to get more insight into her life, and here are some other tidbits they may not know about Miss Chopra!