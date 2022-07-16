Priyanka is a goddess in motion!
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Shimmering Silver Dress!
Priyanka Brings Glamor, Glitz, And Lots Of Gorgeousness!
Where fans first discovered Priyanka Chopra might vary as she has made her name across both sides of the Atlantic as a formidable actress and producer in her native India and Hollywood. She is now a bonafide star recognized as one of the premier actresses of her generation.
American fans first were introduced to her on television through a starring role in the hit television show Quantico, and now she has expanded her empire even further. Aside from her talent, she is known for her exceptional beauty, and through her social media, her fans often get a sneak peek at what new projects she is working on as well as her home life with her husband Nick Jonas and their newborn daughter Malti.
In one photo, Chopra looks like the glamor girl in a shimmering silver gown. With a slit up to mid-thigh and her brunette hair cascading in waves, it is easy to see why her 80.4 million Instagram followers keep coming back for more glorious photos. They also return to get more insight into her life, and here are some other tidbits they may not know about Miss Chopra!
Priyanka Got Her Start As A Beauty Queen In India
Before taking the world by storm with her acting talents, Priyanka caught the attention of her countrymen by winning the Miss World pageant at the tender age of 18 in 2000. She was only the fifth Miss India to take home the crown, and she capped off the season by winning Miss World Continental Queen of Beauty of Asia & Oceania.
The exposure led to her receiving lots of media attention, and soon she was cast in movies that gave her a serious platform to show her acting chops!
Priyanka’s Parents Are Both Medical Professionals
Priyanka definitely veered the opposite way regarding her career as both of her parents are doctors – Madhu and Ashok were physicians for the Indian army. Her mother even boasts more than eight certifications. With a pedigree like that, Priyanka knew she had to hit it out of the park with her own career. And she has!
Priyanka Had To Audition For ‘Quantico’
Quantico was the show that made her a star in Hollywood, but before that, Priyanka had never formally auditioned for a role. Her stature in India was high enough that she never had to, but now she knows she can hold her own in a casting situation, and her fans can expect plenty of big upcoming movies on the horizon!