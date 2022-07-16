McKayla Maroney Launches Lip Gloss In Bikini

McKayla Maroney utilized the 2012 Olympics as a springboard for a fruitful career more than ten years ago. Maroney performed two different yet equally spectacular feats at the London Games while serving as a crucial part of the "Fierce Five." Second, she made a name for herself as a viral celebrity who has built up a sizable fan base.

The latter accomplishment caused Maroney to go viral online these past few weeks. The gymnastics legend has been showing off her seductive photographs in a series of provocative pictures, which have received much attention from fans and casual admirers.

Extra Happy In Swimsuit

Maroney donned a bikini in shades of blue and silver to celebrate July 4th. She then styled her brown curls to one side and applied gloss from her Miage lip care partnership on her lips. She showed off her toned abs, voluptuous hips, and small waist in her bikini to show she's still got game years after retirement.

Hope your 4th is extra happy 🎆💙

Pink Perfection

McKayla wore a hot pink textured bikini. The suit's top is more contemporary and, to some, might pass for a stylish sports bra, while the bottom is your standard bikini bottom. She chose to accessorize her outfit of the day, which included her (nearly) barely-there makeup, with a good amount of gold jewelry.

Her full pink lips are the only thing equally bright as her gold. The American star and face of Miage Skincare shared the information on Instagram. It thrilled every one of her 1.4 million followers, especially since McKayla is a huge enthusiast of skincare and cosmetics. "We just launched our BLOOM lip gloss with SPF," McKayla wrote in her caption.

McKayla's Happy Outfit Dump

Fans were blown away by Maroney's fashion-focused photo dump, which included a ton of standout pieces in a rainbow of hues and textures. All of them were impressive, but the last image—the one with the least amount of clothing—was the one that sparked supporters' excitement.

The gymnast made an appearance wearing a long sweater, a trendy belt, and a very short braless black skirt. According to her Instagram comments, she teased followers without giving away too much and received a lot of nice feedback. Fans could see more than just her attire in the picture, which appeared to have been effortlessly taken in the middle of the corridor.

McKayla Sweats It Out Daily

Maroney revealed that she enjoys working out every morning, including on the weekends, in a post on her Instagram account following a workout. She captioned;

"Happy Sunday! Hope you're having a good day wherever you are in the world. I just finished my morning workout!"

