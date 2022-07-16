McKayla Maroney Launches Lip Gloss In Bikini

McKayla Maroney utilized the 2012 Olympics as a springboard for a fruitful career more than ten years ago. Maroney performed two different yet equally spectacular feats at the London Games while serving as a crucial part of the "Fierce Five." Second, she made a name for herself as a viral celebrity who has built up a sizable fan base.

The latter accomplishment caused Maroney to go viral online these past few weeks. The gymnastics legend has been showing off her seductive photographs in a series of provocative pictures, which have received much attention from fans and casual admirers.