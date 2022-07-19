How The 'Tourniquet Killer' Terrorized Texas In The Shadows

In 1992, police were alerted to a body behind a Houston Dairy Queen. After the discovery was made by a deliveryman, officials traveled to the crime scene to learn more about the woman's identity. Upon examination, they found that the victim, a petite Hispanic woman, had a series of injuries, including a cut on her mouth and a bite mark on her breast. Investigators also learned that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled with a tourniquet.

After combing through the evidence, they were able to determine that she had been killed in a different area and moved to the location where she was later found. Despite the concrete forensic findings, law enforcement officials were unable to link a suspect to the violent crime.