WWE News: Bianca Belair Comments on WrestleMania 37 Main Event

Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has emerged as one of the biggest WWE stars. She is well regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world and one of the more entertaining characters.

And she has had a lot of big moments already in her short career. At WrestleMania 38, she defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship in an absolute classic. A year earlier, she was in the main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Belair challenged Sasha Banks to close out Night One of WrestleMania 37. And the E-S-T of WWE came out on top, capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The 33-year-old recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and commented on the WrestleMania 37 bout.

When They Knew

Bianca Belair
Belair mentioned in the interview that she didn't know leading into the show whether or not they'd be main eventing the show. As a matter of fact, she found out when we all found out.

"I feel like we found out at the same time as everyone else on Twitter. It was a lot of back and forth between who was going to main event and who wasn't. A lot of our fans on Twitter were doing hashtags and really pushing for it," Belair said.

"We found out, I believe, the day before WrestleMania that we were going to be the main event. Some people think maybe that's scary, but it didn't give me time to think or get too nervous. We just had to go out there and do what we do, and that's what we did."

Handling Pressure

WWE
Belair has been entrusted with some very high-pressure, high-profile situations. It's something the 33-year-old superstar is used to.

"I definitely look forward to them. I've been an athlete my whole life. So I've learned how to embrace the feeling of nervousness and not get scared of it. My daddy always taught me, 'It's okay to be nervous, just don't be scared." said Belair.

"When you're in WWE whenever someone asks you what your goals are, it's always to go to WrestleMania or main event WrestleMania or become champion. I've done that at back-to-back WrestleMania's."

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks
Belair's opponent that night, Sasha Banks, has also accomplished a lot in her career. However, her career is in a very different place right now.

In mid-May, Banks was one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Naomi. The two were set to compete in a Six Pack Challenge on the May 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. However, the two were removed from the match without any real explanation.

It came to light that the two walked out of WWE due to creative differences. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon to express her concerns but walked out when changes weren't made.

Where's The Boss Now?

Sasha Banks
Banks was recently announced for her first non-wrestling appearance. Using her real name Mercedes Varnado, Banks was announced for a photo and signing appearance at C2E2, a comic book expo.

"The Boss" reportedly told wrestling promoters that she will not make wrestling-related appearances until at least January 1, 2023. No one knows if this date is a contract expiry date. It is worth noting that she and Naomi are rumored to have been taken off of WWE's internal roster.

