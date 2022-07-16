WWE News: Bianca Belair Comments on WrestleMania 37 Main Event

Bianca Belair has emerged as one of the biggest WWE stars. She is well regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world and one of the more entertaining characters.

And she has had a lot of big moments already in her short career. At WrestleMania 38, she defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship in an absolute classic. A year earlier, she was in the main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Belair challenged Sasha Banks to close out Night One of WrestleMania 37. And the E-S-T of WWE came out on top, capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The 33-year-old recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and commented on the WrestleMania 37 bout.