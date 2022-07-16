Elizabeth Hurley Shines In Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley never fails to amaze
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

One thing is certain about Elizabeth Hurley: she does not age! Even at 57, she still has a stunning figure that looks irresistible in any bikini. 

The beachwear designer has a swimsuit in almost every color. Hence, her collection of bikinis is so amazing. However, she not only has many different shades of swimsuits but also understands how to show off her stunning figure in them.

Elizabeth's recent post on Instagram proved she still knows how to slay in bikinis. Keep scrolling for additional information about the post.

Dazzling In The Sun

Recently, Elizabeth has been showing off her impressive figure in bikinis. On July 14, she shared a picture that showed her looking wonderful and sexy in a white two-piece bikini. In the photo, she flaunted her backside and toned thighs as she posed in a garden full of light-colored grasses.

She captioned the photo, "Chez moi this afternoon #blissfulsummer," alongside two love emojis. 

As usual, Elizabeth's fans stormed the comment section with compliments for the blonde beauty. 

"Hottie from the front and back," commented one fan. 

"Your figure is incredible, Elizabeth," wrote another. 

Another fan simply commented, "Gorgeous."

Elizabeth's Sunshine Swimsuit

On June 26, Elizabeth posted three pictures on her Instagram page. The first image showed the 57-year-old leaning against the wall. She wore a yellow string two-piece bikini with braided bottoms. Elizabeth also displayed her cleavages and toned body.

She also flaunted her long brown tresses. The beautiful diva wore mild make-up, giving her a stunning sultry look. Elizabeth posted the photos with the caption, "Let the sunshine in….. 30% off our Sunshine edit, which includes all my favorite yellow pieces www.elizabethhurley.com 😘😘😘😘."

Riding in Bikini

The second picture showed Elizabeth riding a bike close to beautiful vegetation. She posed for the picture while rocking her wet, beach wave hair, this time with her eyes popping. 

Elizabeth also looked stunning in the third image, wearing a flowy yellow floral halter neck gown with bright pink straps and a gold ring on her chest.

Elizabeth Is A True Beauty

With the breathtaking photos, the actress captured the attention of her 2.4 million Instagram fans and followers. 

"No words can explain your beauty!!!" one of her fans gushed alongside multiple love emojis. 

"Wohhhhh sexy hot beautiful wonderful bellissima!" another fan raved. 

"Absolutely sensational," added another fan. 

With the beautiful comments from Elizabeth's fans, they obviously love seeing her in a bikini suit. She seems to be in the bikini mood and will surely bless them with more such snaps. 

