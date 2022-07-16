Elizabeth Hurley Shines In Bikini

One thing is certain about Elizabeth Hurley: she does not age! Even at 57, she still has a stunning figure that looks irresistible in any bikini.

The beachwear designer has a swimsuit in almost every color. Hence, her collection of bikinis is so amazing. However, she not only has many different shades of swimsuits but also understands how to show off her stunning figure in them.

Elizabeth's recent post on Instagram proved she still knows how to slay in bikinis. Keep scrolling for additional information about the post.