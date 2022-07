Abedin is one of Hillary Clinton’s closest aides, having worked for the former First Lady and presidential candidate as a political staffer and assistant. She is also the ex-wife of Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former Democratic congressman from New York, who got involved in a sexting scandal with a minor, for which he was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

“Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least,” Page Six’s source said.

The exes, who are now in the “final stages” of their divorce, share a 10-year-old son named Jordan.

Abedin counts Wintour as one of her staunchest supporters during the scandal, saying they spent a lot of time together. “And just being out and being with her, I just felt sort of normal and loved,” she said in an interview with The Cut.