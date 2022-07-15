Hailee Steinfeld Showcases Her Beach Body In A Swimsuit

Hailee’s mother is Filipino and her father is Jewish. When asked about her family, she gave insight into her lineage, stating: “My grandpa is half-Filipino. My mom’s dad… and one thing I learned very early on about Filipinos is how much passion there is, how much pride there is being Filipino and as little as there is in me, I really do feel so connected to the culture and to being here, I can’t believe I haven’t been here before. I’m so happy that I am here finally. It’s so incredibly important that I can come somewhere so far from home and feel like I’m home.”