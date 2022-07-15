Brooke Burke Shows Off Her Fit Body In A Leopard Swimsuit

Last Friday, Brooke Burke held a virtual zoom fitness session with her Malibu community. The 50-year-old fitness instructor made the announcement with a picture of herself hitting a perfect form to show her potential subscribers what they could achieve.

The session included a total body sculpting workout and an intimate Q & A segment afterwards. Her almost 500,000 followers know that her nuptials with Scott Rigsby is fast approaching with the happy couple spending more tie together recently.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.