WWE News: Mick Foley Comments On Randy Orton Promo

Mick Foley is one of the most well-respected wrestlers in the history of the sport. For years, he entertained fans across the world while putting his body through hell to do it. He lost his ear during a match in Germany, he was thrown off the Hell in a Cell structure in 1998, and he has been dropped through the top of the cell and fallen to the mat below on multiple occasions.

In 2004, Foley began a feud with a then-future WWE legend in Randy Orton. Orton was the reigning Intercontinental Champion and a member of the Evolution stable. The two would put on a classic at Backlash in a Hardcore Match for the title, which Orton won. It was a match that helped solidify Orton as an up-and-coming star.

During the build to that match, Foley cut a promo on the young star that many felt made Orton look weak. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on the segment.