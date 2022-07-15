Danica Patrick Flaunts Her Curves In A Sexy Bikini

'Pretty Intense" podcast host Danica Patrick
Shutterstock | 487966

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Danica Patrick has a fantastic shape, thanks to her athletic lifestyle. Unsurprisingly, she is more than confident in showing off her toned physique. This is despite having her breast implant removed earlier this year.

The retired race car driver has consciously tried always to rock and pose in vibrant bikinis so that her followers can get a glimpse of her toned body.

Keep scrolling for photos of Danica's gorgeous bikini body and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Family Of Missing Woman Say Ex-Boyfriend Left Directions To Her Remains

Sydney Sweeney Is A Bombshell In A Sexy Bikini

Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Bod In Bahia

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Low-Cut Dress In The Desert

Brooke Burke Shows Off Her Fit Body In A Leopard Swimsuit

Danica Enjoys Beach Day

Danica recently had a fun day at Newport Beach and decided to share the memory with her 863,000 Instagram followers. In the photos, the sportswoman was clad in a peach two-piece string bikini which displayed her cleavage.

The first slide was an up-close selfie of her flaunting her layered necklace in silver and gold. She also wore matching hand chains and a ring. Danica accessorized her look with her blonde hair and oversized black sunglasses.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Danica Flaunts Her Backside

Danica knows how to keep the best for the last and left the best parts of her beach photos in her post's second and third slides.

In the second snapshot, the 40-year-old left little to her fans' imagination as she fully displayed her toned legs and backside. To create a beautiful view of her body and part of Newport Beach, Danica lay with her stomach on a peach cloth spread over the ground while raising her legs up.

The third photo showed Danica's toned abs and shiny thighs, while the last snap gave a clearer view of her cleavages and her face without sunglasses.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Lots Of Compliments And Good Wishes

Knowing that the former car racer recently removed her breast implant, her fans took to the comment section to praise and compliment her incredible figure. Others also commented, saying they were glad she could have a fun day and sent her good wishes. 

"Whoooosh! You truly never needed any surgery. You look absolutely stunning," said one fan.

"That's a nice beach! Glad you were able to enjoy some time because you're such a workaholic. Anyways, you look fabulous! Keep smashing it!" wrote another fan.

"That booty though. You have an amazing body, Danica. I love you always, sending you best wishes," commented another fan. 

Beachy Getaway

Prior to her most recent appearance on a beach in a bikini, Danica had previously displayed her impressive physique while on vacation with a group of girlfriends who donned varieties of colorful bikinis. Danica and her friends made a human pyramid while kneeling on top of one another, with Danica at the top.

With Danica feeling more comfortable and confident in her body, it is certain that she will be sharing more stunning photos soon.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.