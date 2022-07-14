Paris Hilton In Bikini Shares BTS Of Australia Zoo Filming

Close up of Paris Hilton in Blonde Hair
Shutterstock | 3586184

chisom

Paris Hilton is back with more Sliving tips this summer. The reality TV star partnered with Uber Eats for a new advertisement shot in an Australian Zoo with the Irwins. She made new animal friends at the zoo including a crocodile and a chihuahua.

Hilton decked out in her signature all-pink for the advertisement including an extravagant bikini and fur coat ensemble (sliving-style) and custom-made tracksuits.

Read on to see the video and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Fun In An Australian Zoo With The Irwins

Paris Hilton close up
Shutterstock | 1296406

"Had so much fun with my ZFFs the Irwins in the past few months filming!🥰 I think we will be friends for life!! 💕🤭"

If it wasn't already obvious from her wide smile, Hilton clarified that she had so much fun on the production set. Part of her campaign video took the form of a B-T-S interview where she identified as a New Zookeeper.

She joked about helping with the zoo's image when the groundkeeper chastised her for longing on a shell floaty in her bikini instead of assisting with the alligator.

Summer Sliving Tips

"My tips for #Sliving this #Summer: Lounging in my Iconic tracksuits & reading my book 💕👸🏼📖💕 "Confessions of an Heiress"👑"

Hilton returned with new Sliving tips for her signature lifestyle - Sliving - which means luxurious living. The reality TV star lounged on a customized pink royal chair placed in the pool wearing a two-toned pink tracksuit as she read from a self-written book. It had pictures of her on the cover with the title "Confessions of an Empress."

Watch another angle of the advertisement below.

Snakes And Chihuahuas Don't Mix

Hilton said she lived her best life with the Irwin siblings unfortunately, she mixed up the roster and took her chihuahua to the snake pit. She deliberated on choosing an outfit for a snake asking,

"What do you even dress a snake in?"

Well, it didn't take long for her to learn her fatal mistake as the snake evidently swallowed her chihuahua.

Trying Out A New Color Palette

Paris Hilton in a blue dress at the 2022 MTV TV & Movie Awards
Shutterstock | 564025

Hilton tried a different color palette in May when she welcomed the new season. The businesswoman wore a black and white plaid bikini on a Bahamas beach using the vast calm ocean in her background as a backdrop. She styled her usually bouncy curls into a neat low bun and covered her eyes with black sunglasses.

Hilton also added an Aztec print kimono and black hat to her ensemble of protective clothing.

