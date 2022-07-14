Paris Hilton In Bikini Shares BTS Of Australia Zoo Filming

Paris Hilton is back with more Sliving tips this summer. The reality TV star partnered with Uber Eats for a new advertisement shot in an Australian Zoo with the Irwins. She made new animal friends at the zoo including a crocodile and a chihuahua.

Hilton decked out in her signature all-pink for the advertisement including an extravagant bikini and fur coat ensemble (sliving-style) and custom-made tracksuits.

