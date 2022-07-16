Xavier Scruggs Gives His Thoughts On Who The AL All-Star Pitcher Should Be

A few other guys have a legitimate chance of being the All-Star game starting pitcher for the American League.

One name to keep an eye on is Justin Verlander. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to an arm injury and came back and continued to look like one of the best pictures in the entire world at 39 years old. What he's been able to do at that age and coming off an injury is nothing short of impressive, and the MLB might reward him for that.

Justin Verlander currently has a 2.00 ERA and a 0.87 whip. His strikeout numbers are down compared to Shane McClanahan, but he's still managed to strike out 98 hitters in 103 innings. He's also 11-3 on the mound, and although that doesn't always mean much, it will certainly be a bonus to his resume.