Thylane Blondeau Shows Off Legs In A Thigh-Skimming Dress

French model Thylane Blondeau is the face of APM Monaco's Soleil and Yummy collections. The 20-year-old model joined the French jewelry brand last year and has since delivered fresh looks for its collections. She first modeled the Roma collection in 2021, dazzled by the golden set with colorful precious stones embellished.

This year, however, the two campaigns tale on different trajectories, with the yummy collection being the more playful of the two while the Soliel set is "mature." This comes on the heels of her partnership with Etam.

Check out the collection below.