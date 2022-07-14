Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Hawaii

Currently celebrating her first Emmy nomination for her work on the hit cable show The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario has been working in Hollywood for well over a decade, acting being her career since she was a young girl. Daddario made her debut on television at only 16 years of age and by 2010, she was starring as Annabeth Chase in the hit movie, a fantasy/action-adventure film. Since then, she has continued to star in even bigger projects and is becoming a household name.

Daddario also starred in the HBO series True Detective and starred alongside The Rock in San Andreas, another blockbuster summer movie. Now with an Emmy nod under her belt, she can be considered a serious actress of her generation and is still looking for bigger and better parts to showcase her talents.

Alexandra Chills Out With Her Sister

Recently, Alexandra took to her Instagram page to show her fans how she spends her downtime. In one post, she lays on the edge of a pool in a bikini and sunglasses, soaking up the sun, with the backdrop of palm trees, mountains, and the ocean. With more than 22.5 million followers on her account, Daddario has a worldwide fanbase interested in her on stage and off!

Alexandra’s Family Consists Of Lawyers And Actors!

Both of Alexandra’s parents are lawyers, and both of her siblings are in the same profession as her. Some may know her younger brother Matthew Daddario as part of the ensemble show Shadowhunters, with her younger sister Catharine making appearances on many television shows. The three are very close and it may be that they all appear in a project together in the future!

Maybe You Saw Alexandra In Music Videos?

She doesn’t just act in film and television either as she has even popped up in music videos. The most prominent one was for the song ‘Radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons. The song was extremely popular online, garnering more than one billion views on the site YouTube.

Alexandra Is A Pet Lover

Her social media followers can attest to Alexandra’s love of animals as they have seen her holding her dog Levon, but they also should be aware that she is an advocate for all animals, and has partnered with Subaru in the past to bring awareness to animal shelters. In her spare time, she even helps to place pets in homes!

