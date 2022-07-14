Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Hawaii

Currently celebrating her first Emmy nomination for her work on the hit cable show The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario has been working in Hollywood for well over a decade, acting being her career since she was a young girl. Daddario made her debut on television at only 16 years of age and by 2010, she was starring as Annabeth Chase in the hit movie, a fantasy/action-adventure film. Since then, she has continued to star in even bigger projects and is becoming a household name.

Daddario also starred in the HBO series True Detective and starred alongside The Rock in San Andreas, another blockbuster summer movie. Now with an Emmy nod under her belt, she can be considered a serious actress of her generation and is still looking for bigger and better parts to showcase her talents.