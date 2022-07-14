Elizabeth Hurley Wows In Low-Cut Red Dress

Elizabeth is always seen with really good skin, and the secret she says is hydration and a good diet. She starts her day with a couple of warm water and keeps a healthy diet. "I think moisture, moisture, moisture is the most important thing," she said.

The actress also believes that you need to look as much after your body from the inside as you do from the outside. "We have to keep our hearts healthy, our lungs healthy, our organs healthy. And we need to eat well and we need to get plenty of sleep and we need to relax. Doctors say it is one of the most important things for our health to do all those things, so I try." she said in an interview.