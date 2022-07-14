The Charlotte Hornets are one of the young teams that are expected to be active on the trade market this summer. The Hornets may have failed to end their playoff drought last season but with the improvements shown by their young core, some people think that they are only a few pieces away from contending for the NBA championship title. Since the start of the 2022 NBA offseason, the Hornets continue to be linked to some quality players who are rumored to be available on the trading block.
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Hornets For Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams & 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Trade
Proposed Trade With The Pacers
One of the ideal trade partners for the Hornets this offseason is the Indiana Pacers. While the Hornets are aiming to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers are currently trying to unload some players who no longer fit their rebuilding plans. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would benefit the Hornets and the Pacers.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Hornets would be sending a trade package that includes Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams, and a future first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Horners Finally Acquire A Starting Center
Though it would cost them a young and promising player in Williams and a future first-rounder, the proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Hornets. The suggested trade won't only help them get rid of Hayward and the $61.5 million that he's owed over the next two seasons, but it would also enable them to address their major frontcourt weakness.
Turner would give the Hornets a starting-caliber center who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a monster shot-blocker, and a legitimate floor spacer. Last season, the 26-year-old big man averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Buddy Hield Boosts Hornets' Offense
Aside from Turner, the Hornets would also be acquiring Hield in the hypothetical trade. Hield may not be an All-Star, but he could make the Hornets a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them an elite three-point shooter who can excel on the court with or without the ball in his hands.
Hield could either form a three-headed monster with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in the Hornets' backcourt or serve as the team's sixth man in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Pacers, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. By sending their two veteran role players to Charlotte, the Pacers would be acquiring a young and promising big man in Williams and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster. Williams could serve as an immediate replacement for Turner in the Pacers' frontcourt, giving them a center who perfectly fits the timeline of Tyrese Haliburton.