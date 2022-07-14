NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Hornets For Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams & 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Trade

One of the ideal trade partners for the Hornets this offseason is the Indiana Pacers. While the Hornets are aiming to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers are currently trying to unload some players who no longer fit their rebuilding plans. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would benefit the Hornets and the Pacers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Hornets would be sending a trade package that includes Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams, and a future first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.