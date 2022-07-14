The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the aspiring contenders that are expected to be aggressive on the trade market this summer. The Sixers may have just acquired James Harden at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but it only carried them as far as the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. To boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season, the Sixers could look to add another legitimate superstar who would complement Harde and Joel Embiid on the court.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Jazz Trade Forms 'Big 3' Of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden & Joel Embiid In Philadelphia
Dream Trade Target - Donovan Mitchell
One of the superstars who are currently being linked with the Sixers is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. Rumors surrounding Mitchell and the Sixers started to circulate after he was spotted hanging out with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the Hamptons.
When they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz said that they have no intention of moving Mitchell and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, recently, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Jazz are now "showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios" involving their superstar.
Proposed Sixers-Jazz Trade
With his good relationship with Mitchell, it won't be a surprise if Embiid tries to convince the Sixers to bring him to the City of Brotherly Love. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated's Fastbreak on FanNation came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Sixers to create a "Big Three" of Mitchell, Embiid, and Harden in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a trade package that includes Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2028 to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell.
Sixers Add A Third Star
Trading Maxey wouldn't be an easy decision for the Sixers, but it's something that they should strongly consider if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Embiid. Mitchell would give the Sixers a more proven superstar who is capable of stepping in crucial situations when the opposing team's defense is focused on Embiid and Harden.
Aside from being a very reliable scoring option, Mitchell is also a decent playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor spacer. Last season, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. It would take time before Mitchell, Harden, and Embiid find the perfect chemistry but once they mesh well on the court, the Sixers could realistically beat any powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.
Does The Trade Make Sense For The Jazz?
With the team expected to undergo a full-scale rebuild after parting ways with Mitchell, acquiring a young and promising player like Maxey would be vital for the Jazz. Maxey may still have plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game but with his huge superstar potential, he could be an intriguing centerpiece of the next title-contending team that the Jazz will try to build in Utah.
However, it remains a big question mark if the Sixers' offer would be enough to convince the Jazz to engage in a blockbuster deal. To make the trade more appealing for the Jazz, the Sixers would have to find a third team who will absorb Harris' contract and add more future draft compensations to the trade package.