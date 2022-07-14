NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Jazz Trade Forms 'Big 3' Of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden & Joel Embiid In Philadelphia

One of the superstars who are currently being linked with the Sixers is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. Rumors surrounding Mitchell and the Sixers started to circulate after he was spotted hanging out with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the Hamptons.

When they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz said that they have no intention of moving Mitchell and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, recently, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Jazz are now "showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios" involving their superstar.