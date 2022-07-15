Was The Axeman Of New Orleans Driven By Hatred Or Love Of Jazz Music?

On March 14, 1919, a letter ran in the Times-Picayune that appeared to be from the killer himself.

The letter starts, "They have never caught me and they never will. They have never seen me, for I am invisible, even as the ether that surrounds your earth. I am not a human being, but a spirit and a demon from the hottest hell. I am what you Orleanians and your foolish police call the Axeman. When I see fit, I shall come and claim other victims. I alone know whom they shall be. I shall leave no clue except my bloody axe, besmeared with blood and brains of he whom I have sent below to keep me company."

The letter warned that at 12:15 a.m. the following Tuesday, the killer would return to New Orleans but that he would spare any homes "with a jazz band is in full swing at the time I have just mentioned."

"If everyone has a jazz band going, well, then, so much the better for you people. One thing is certain, and that is that some of your people who do not jazz it out on that specific Tuesday night (if there be any) will get the axe," the letter reads.