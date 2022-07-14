NBA Rumors: Heat Could Land Donovan Mitchell In A Blockbuster Deal

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Heat this summer is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. After initially telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading him, the Jazz are now willing to listen to offers for Mitchell on the trade market. Despite their limited trade assets, Ira Windersman of South Florida Sun Sentinel revealed on Twitter that the Heat have expressed interest in acquiring Mitchell from the Jazz.

"Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell," Winderman tweeted. "He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal."