The Miami Heat headed into the 2022 NBA offseason with the goal of adding a third superstar. The Heat may remain a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference but with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the league, they obviously need more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2022-23 NBA season. As of now, the Heat continue to be linked with some big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block.
NBA Rumors: Heat Could Land Donovan Mitchell In A Blockbuster Deal
Heat Interested In Donovan Mitchell
One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Heat this summer is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. After initially telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading him, the Jazz are now willing to listen to offers for Mitchell on the trade market. Despite their limited trade assets, Ira Windersman of South Florida Sun Sentinel revealed on Twitter that the Heat have expressed interest in acquiring Mitchell from the Jazz.
"Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell," Winderman tweeted. "He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal."
Proposed Heat-Jazz Trade
For the Heat, the ideal scenario is to form a "Big Three" of Mitchell, Adebayo, and Butler in the 2022-23 NBA season. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated's Fastbreak FanNation came up with a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable the Heat to land Mitchell without giving up Adebayo or Butler. In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would be sending a trade package that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, a 2023 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 unprotected first-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-rounders in 2028 to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell.
Heat Acquire Another Legitimate Star
Mitchell would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Heat. His potential arrival in South Beach would significantly improve their offense, giving them another superstar who can step up in crucial situations when the opposing team's defense is focused on Butler. Aside from being a prolific scorer, Mitchell could also help the Heat in terms of rebounding, playmaking, defending the perimeter, and spacing the floor.
Last season, the 25-year-old shooting guard averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Jazz Obtain Rebuilding Assets
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Jazz, especially if they decide to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild. By sending Mitchell to South Beach, the Jazz would be obtaining a rising star in Herro, a young sharpshooter in Robinson, a promising prospect in Jovic, and multiple future draft assets. Herro may be only viewed as the Heat's sixth man last season but when he's given enough playing time and a bigger role on the offensive end of the floor, he has the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league.
If he shows a massive improvement in his first year in Utah, the Jazz could make Herro the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in the post-Mitchell era.