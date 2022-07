Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling spoke with the media ahead of the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. And he reiterated that Montoyo is held in high regard by all within the organization.

"I don't think any of us would have any bad thing to ever say about Charlie, ever," Stripling said on Wednesday. "I don't think anyone would ever think that he doesn't want us to have success individually or as a team, the whole Blue Jays organization. He always had our backs and wanted us to win baseball games.

"And it's a shame — he's been here since 2019, when this kind of young core got going — that he's not going to be there to see a lot of their success and where they go and where we go as a team. But I think everyone would say thank you to him and the effort that he gave us for the years that he did and that we love him and wish him well."