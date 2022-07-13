Donald Trump Savages Elon Musk In Truth Social Post

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech
Shutterstock | 4083826

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

What appears to be a feud between former President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk is escalating on social media, as the two billionaires continue to take jabs at each other.

Trump took the dispute to a whole new level on Tuesday evening, when he took to Truth Social, to put Musk on blast.

The Latest

How 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Is Moving On Amid Messy Split From Lenny

Carrie Underwood Shares Her Fitness Tips And Favorite Smoothie Recipe

Daisy Edgar-Jones Talks New Movie ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Bombshell Kate Upton Relaxes On A Floatie In A Bikini

AEW News: Tony Khan Comments On Roster Injuries

What Trump Said

Former President Donald Trump smiles at a rally
Shutterstock | 4083826

In the post, Trump recalled meeting with Musk at the White House.

As reported by The Hill, Trump claimed that Musk sung him praises when they met, then ridiculed the billionaire's electric car and space exploration projects.

"When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it."

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Twitter Acquisition

Trump also touched upon Musk's failed attempt to purchase Twitter.

"Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!" the former president wrote.

Musk committed to buying Twitter back in April, but spent the past several months trying to back out of the deal. He formally gave up on purchasing the platform earlier this month, citing concerns about the number of bots and fake users.

Some analysts interpreted this as Musk making excuses, and Twitter launched a lawsuit against him this week.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

What Musk Said About Trump

Tesla founder Elon Musk delivers remarks
Wikimedia | FlickreviewR 2

Musk recently suggested that he would be open to backing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

DeSantis hasn't officially announced that he is running for the White House, but many Republican insiders see him as a potential contender.

The DeSantis endorsement apparently did not sit well with Trump, who at a rally last week called Musk a "bullsh*t artist" and claimed he never intended to buy Twitter in the first place.

Musk Thinks Trump Should 'Hang Up His Hat'

Billionaire Elon Musk looks on
Wikimedia | Stemoc

This week, Musk responded to Trump calling him a bullsh*t artist.

The Tesla founder took to Twitter to argue that the former president should retire from politics.

"I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," he wrote.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.