NBA Rumors: GSW Should Strongly Consider Trading Andrew Wiggins For Kevin Durant, Says East GM

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is currently one of the most talked-about players on the rumor mill. When they got eliminated in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the initial expectation was Durant would be returning to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, things dramatically changed after the Nets refused to give Irving a massive contract extension in the 2022 NBA free agency.

As of now, multiple signs are pointing out that Durant and the Nets will be heading into an inevitable divorce this summer.