NBA Rumors: GSW Should Strongly Consider Trading Andrew Wiggins For Kevin Durant, Says East GM

Kevin Durant going back to Warriors' locker room
Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is currently one of the most talked-about players on the rumor mill. When they got eliminated in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the initial expectation was Durant would be returning to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, things dramatically changed after the Nets refused to give Irving a massive contract extension in the 2022 NBA free agency.

As of now, multiple signs are pointing out that Durant and the Nets will be heading into an inevitable divorce this summer.

The Perfect Destination

Kevin Durant going back to defense
One of the top favorite landing spots for Durant is his former team, the Golden State Warriors. According to an Eastern Conference general manager who spoke to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Warriors are the team that makes the most sense for Durant as a trade destination and for the Nets as a trade partner. Despite how things ended between them in the summer of 2019, the Eastern Conference GM believes that reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State would give Durant a realistic chance of winning more championships.

Meanwhile, with their collection of young and promising players, the anonymous league executive thinks that the Warriors can offer the "most comprehensive package of talent" to the Nets in exchange for Durant.

Sacrificing Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins playing in the All-Star Game
In the potential pursuit of Durant, the Warriors would be needing to explore a trade package centered on former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins. Sacrificing Wiggins would be a tough decision for the Warriors, especially after he blossomed into an All-Star-caliber player last season. However, it's something that the Warriors should strongly consider if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Curry.

"I would give up all those young guys," the Eastern Conference GM said. "And who would you rather have, KD or Wiggins? The time is now. When Steph goes, so do their championship chances."

Kevin Durant Still Better Than Andrew Wiggins

Kevin Durant wearing Team USA jersey
Talent-wise, swapping Wiggins for Durant would be a no-brainer for the Warriors. Wiggins may have established an impressive performance last season, but most people would agree that he's still not on the same level as Durant. Compared to Wiggins, Durant is a better scorer, rebounder, and playmaker.

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Durant's return to Golden State would enable the Warriors to bring back the "Super Death Lineup" in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Nets Get Warriors' Young Core

Kevin Durant finding an open teammate
Sending Durant back to Golden State after three years would make a lot of sense for the Nets, especially if they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Aside from Wiggins, the Nets could also acquire young and promising players such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Poole, and Jonathan Kuminga in the potential blockbuster deal with the Warriors. With the young core of Wiggins, Wiseman, Poole, and Kuminga, the future would definitely be bright for the Nets.

However, to keep Wiggins, the Nets would need to find Ben Simmons a new home. According to league rules, a team is prohibited to keep two designated rookie-scale-contract players acquired via trade.

