'It's A Heartbreaking Feeling': 'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Splits From Victoria Brito

Braunwyn exclusively shared with E! News how she felt about the breakup. "Since being out, this is the longest relationship I've been in, so it's a heartbreaking feeling," the RHOC alum explained.

She shared on her Instagram Story how the nine months relationship with Victoria was the longest relationship she had with a female and it was going to take some time to finally get over. Despite the breakup being very emotional, the mother-of-seven shared, "I'm looking forward to being single, and doubling down on my work in the LGBTQ+ and sobriety communities."