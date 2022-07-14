Braunwyn Windham-Burke and girlfriend Victoria Brito have called it quits after nine months of dating. The Real Housewives Of Orange County alum has also bared it all on how she felt about their breakup.
'It's A Heartbreaking Feeling': 'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Splits From Victoria Brito
'A Heartbreaking Feeling'
Braunwyn exclusively shared with E! News how she felt about the breakup. "Since being out, this is the longest relationship I've been in, so it's a heartbreaking feeling," the RHOC alum explained.
She shared on her Instagram Story how the nine months relationship with Victoria was the longest relationship she had with a female and it was going to take some time to finally get over. Despite the breakup being very emotional, the mother-of-seven shared, "I'm looking forward to being single, and doubling down on my work in the LGBTQ+ and sobriety communities."
Husband Supported Her Moving
The Bravo star's romantic relationship with Victoria came after she moved on from Jamie Parton, a New Jersey hair stylist who she went public with in October 2021 shortly after leaving New Jersey for New York City. Braunwyn shared that the move was a decision her husband, Sean Burke, who was based in Orange County supported.
"He knows this has always been a dream of mine, and he kind of sees some more of the things that are happening. He's like, 'I support you. The kids are going to be OK.' And I'll fly back and forth," she explained. The move also preceded Braunwyn's officially parting ways with RHOC in June 2021. In a statement at that time, she shared how honored and grateful she felt for her time on the show.
Co-Parenting With Husband
Braunwyn and Sean share seven children: 21-year-old Bella, 19-year-old Rowan, 16-year-old Jacob, 9-year-old twins, Curren and Caden, 7-year-old Koa, and 4-year-old Hazel. The former RHOC star talked about her current status with her husband. She explained they were friends and were "focused on keeping as much stability for the kids as possible."
According to Fox News, the couple separated in 2021 and began to see other people but that did not prevent them from co-parenting their children. "So we are doing something called nesting, where we take turns coming in and out of the house," Braunwyn explained, stating how Burke has been helping out with the children since she was sick.
'Real Housewives' First Openly Gay Cast Member
The reality star made history as the first openly cast member in Real Housewives when she came out in late 2020. She shared how she first met Brito through a mutual friend and started texting her two weeks before their first date in the Big Apple. Braunwyn explained it was the perfect New York date which lasted for seven days. She also talked about how she lived with Brito in New York.
She explained the different ways each of her children responded to their relationship and how Bella, the eldest, had a difficult time accepting the change in her parent's relationship. She explained she respected each response of her children and was cognizant of treating them as individuals.