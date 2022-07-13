'It Was Always A Battle': Dakota Johnson Reveals Challenges Faced On Set Of 'Fifty Shades'

Playing Anastasia wasn't as effortless as it looked on screen. The 32-year-old actress, producer, and model spoke candidly about the tumult she faced on the set of Fifty Shades in an interview with Vanity Fair. According to Dakota, filming was "mayhem," partly because of the creative control which was held by the book’s author, E.L. James.

Dakota then explained that she ended up acting a different version from what she had initially expected. She said that James wanted to maintain protagonist Anastasia Steele’s "incredibly cheesy" inner monologues in the movie, even though they "wouldn’t work to say out loud." Dakota also noted that filming was a battle as the cast ended up doing multiple versions of each scene, one to soothe James’s vision, and another for the movie the production body agreed on. However, despite the difficulties, Dakota is proud of how the movie turned out and she said,

"I’m proud of what we made ultimately, and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky."