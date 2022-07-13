Ashley Darby celebrated her oldest son Dean's third birthday over the weekend. And, on her Instagram page amid the festivities, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member, who split from husband Michael Darby earlier this year, shared a series of photos of the Octonaut-themed event.
'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Celebrates Her Son Dean's Third Birthday
"Happy 3rd birthday to this sweet angel! 7/7/19 at 9:17 [a.m.] - this beautiful journey began ... Deano is the most loving, caring, adventurous little human and WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!" Ashley wrote in a July 7 post on her Instagram page, which featured a series of videos and photos of the child, including a clip of him blowing out a candle on a birthday cake.
Days later, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member returned to her social media page with another post in Dean's honor, which gave her fans and followers an inside look at the boy's birthday festivities.
Ashley Darby's Son's Birthday Party Was 'Excellent'
In Ashley's second Instagram post, the longtime reality star, who also shares one-year-old son Dylan with her estranged husband Michael, spoke of Dean's birthday bash.
"A huge thank you to all of our friends and family who helped us celebrate Dean‘s third birthday! We had such a great time in true Octonaut style!As usual, [Events by Twist] delivered an EXCELLENT party!!! Tillie and her team took care of the personalized decorations, food, goodie bags, and activities. Always thankful for your hard work and professionalism!!" she wrote in the caption of her photo slideshow from the event.
Ashley Darby Confirmed Her Split From Michael In April
“We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision,” she told Bravo's The Daily Dish. “People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”
The 'RHOP' Cast Traveled To Miami Amid Production On Season 7
Earlier this year, Darby and her co-stars reunited for filming on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which will see the ladies enjoying a cast trip to Miami and is expected to return to Bravo later this year or early next year.