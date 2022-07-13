'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Celebrates Her Son Dean's Third Birthday

"Happy 3rd birthday to this sweet angel! 7/7/19 at 9:17 [a.m.] - this beautiful journey began ... Deano is the most loving, caring, adventurous little human and WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!" Ashley wrote in a July 7 post on her Instagram page, which featured a series of videos and photos of the child, including a clip of him blowing out a candle on a birthday cake.

Days later, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member returned to her social media page with another post in Dean's honor, which gave her fans and followers an inside look at the boy's birthday festivities.