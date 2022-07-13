Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Sexy Black Dress With High Slit

The Awards host wore a blue minidress for the red carpet. It had a draped sweetheart neckline with a sheer long-sleeve matching her train while the dress stopped underneath her butt. Hudgens paired this dress with a neat bun parted down the center. She gave her 46.4 million Instagram followers a close-up shot.

She matched her silver stiletto sandals to her chandelier earrings and eyeshadow. She has Vera Wang to thank for her beautiful dress although she went in a different direction with her hairstyle. Hudgens wrote that "Mother Nature" blessed her with exquisite style.

Swipe to see the making of the dress.