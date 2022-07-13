Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Sexy Black Dress With High Slit

Close up of Vanessa Hudgens smiling
Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
chisom

Vanessa Hudgens did a great job hosting the Vogue Carpet in May, but she did an even better job at the MTV TV & Movie Awards. The 33-year-old had several outfit changes over the course of the show, but she stood out, especially in her black dress. There's something about how the color contrasts with her skin tone regardless of the hairstyle she pairs the outfit with. If you don't believe it, check them out below.

The Latest

MLB News: Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Is Frustrated Amid Offensive Struggles

MLB News: Will The Yankees Add An Outfielder Ahead Of The Deadline?

The New Teaser For 'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Asking Pete Davidson To Shower With Her

Get Fit With Brooke Burke: What She Eats In A Day

'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Celebrates Her Son Dean's Third Birthday

'Back At It' In A Black Dress

Vanessa Hudgens in white feathery dress looking backwards
Shutterstock | 564025

Hudgens looked beautiful in a skintight plunging neckline black dress with an asymmetrical waistline and ruched draped skirt. She paired the dress with smoky eyeshadow and shimmery nude lipstick.

The multitalented entertainer wore her hair long, curly, and down with a center part. Because it had a beautiful slit showing her toned, long legs, Hudgens forwent any jewelry pieces.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

A Goddess In Blue

The Awards host wore a blue minidress for the red carpet. It had a draped sweetheart neckline with a sheer long-sleeve matching her train while the dress stopped underneath her butt. Hudgens paired this dress with a neat bun parted down the center. She gave her 46.4 million Instagram followers a close-up shot.

She matched her silver stiletto sandals to her chandelier earrings and eyeshadow. She has Vera Wang to thank for her beautiful dress although she went in a different direction with her hairstyle. Hudgens wrote that "Mother Nature" blessed her with exquisite style.

Swipe to see the making of the dress.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Showing Off Her Legs In Valentino

Hudgens wore a playful minidress in a hot pink shade from Valentino for her stage presentation. It had a sweetheart neckline with a plunging U-shape at the center. The A-line dress also had off-shoulder balloon sleeves framing her slender arms.

She wore shiny black hair in a high ponytail with a flipped bob on the tip and paired the style with silver chandelier earrings.

'Summer's Sexiest Dress'

Hudgens made a reel proving that she looks beautiful with and without makeup. The host of the night wore a sleeveless mesh dress with a velvet body and a smoked bodice. She dressed her hair into a long, neat braided ponytail, and accessorized her dress with a gold Saturn earring from Schiaparelli.

She wore the dress to the 2022 Tony Awards and InStyle tagged it "Summer's Sexiest Dress." Wearing high platform sandals with sheer black stockings added to its sex appeal reinforcing the notion that black is indeed Hudgens' color.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.