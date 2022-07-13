Get Fit With Brooke Burke: What She Eats In A Day

Brooke Burke is so serious about her health and fitness that she’s tried multiple diet regimens over the years in hopes of finding the perfect one. Several years ago, the 50-year-old TV personality and workout guru learned a way of eating that gave her excellent results, and she has stuck to it ever since.

Intermittent fasting is what ultimately worked for her, particularly the 16:8 method. That means she has an eight-hour period in which to eat and then abstains from food for the remaining 16 hours.

