NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks Blockbuster Trade Possible, RJ Barrett As Main Trade Chip

With their collection of young and promising players and future first-round picks, the Knicks are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer. However, to convince the Jazz to send Mitchell to his hometown, the Knicks will likely need to make a huge sacrifice. As Vaccaro noted, the Jazz are highly expected to demand a trade package centered on former No. 3 pick RJ Barrett in the potential Mitchell-to-Knicks trade.

"But the Jazz are a smart operation," Vaccaro wrote. "It will take more than draft picks — even if the Knicks are willing to part with four or five of them, which is what it took Minnesota to pry Rudy Gobert away from Utah. The Jazz are going to want players. The Jazz are going to want, almost certainly, RJ Barrett (and, if I were a betting man, one of either Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes or Obi Toppin). And this is where things get hard."