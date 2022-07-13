AEW News: Tony Khan Comments On Roster Injuries

All Elite Wrestling may have one of the best rosters in the history of wrestling. The company has signed some of the most well-respected and talented workers in the world in the last year.

From bringing CM Punk out of his hiatus to having Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole debut on the same night, there is no shortage of talent in AEW. However, it hasn't been the smoothest of sailing recently.

Following the announcement of the cross-promotional pay-per-view Forbidden Door, many talents went out with injury. Some that made it to the PPV unscathed were hurt either at the show or shortly thereafter.

AEW owner Tony Khan recently spoke with the New York Post, where he provided some updates on some of the injuries that have occurred over the last year.