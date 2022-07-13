Daisy Edgar-Jones Talks New Movie ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Directed by Olivia Newman, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ popular and controversial novel, Where The Crawdads Sing portrays the gripping narrative of a shy, reclusive girl, Kya, whose family left her behind to fend for herself in the marshes of North Carolina. Known as the “Marsh Girl” in her hometown, Kya finds herself embroiled in a gruesome police investigation for the suspicious death of a well-regarded neighborhood boy, Chase Andrews, who was found dead in her turf of the swamplands. The following scenes flick between a nerve-stricken Kya in the courtroom and flashbacks of her past leading up to the fateful day of her trial.

To get the audience up to speed, Ryan asked Edgar-Jones, 24, (of Normal People, Fresh, and Under The Banner Of Heaven), for a quick synopsis of her role in the movie. “So Kya is a young girl who is abandoned in the marshes of North Carolina at a very young age,” she began, “And she brings herself up and learns how to survive and thrive in that environment. And when the body of a local boy is found, she is put on trial for his murder.”