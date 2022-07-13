English actress Daisy Edger-Jones was the featured guest on Live With Kelly And Ryan on Tuesday's (July 12) episode, and the two hosts couldn’t have been happier to have her on the show. As apparent fans of her new movie Where The Crawdad Sing, Kelly and Ryan quickly lead the conversation into Edgar-Jones’s experience filming on set in the mysterious marshlands of North Carolina.
Daisy Edgar-Jones Talks New Movie ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’
About The Film ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’
Directed by Olivia Newman, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ popular and controversial novel, Where The Crawdads Sing portrays the gripping narrative of a shy, reclusive girl, Kya, whose family left her behind to fend for herself in the marshes of North Carolina. Known as the “Marsh Girl” in her hometown, Kya finds herself embroiled in a gruesome police investigation for the suspicious death of a well-regarded neighborhood boy, Chase Andrews, who was found dead in her turf of the swamplands. The following scenes flick between a nerve-stricken Kya in the courtroom and flashbacks of her past leading up to the fateful day of her trial.
To get the audience up to speed, Ryan asked Edgar-Jones, 24, (of Normal People, Fresh, and Under The Banner Of Heaven), for a quick synopsis of her role in the movie. “So Kya is a young girl who is abandoned in the marshes of North Carolina at a very young age,” she began, “And she brings herself up and learns how to survive and thrive in that environment. And when the body of a local boy is found, she is put on trial for his murder.”
Filming In the Marsh
The London native revealed that during shooting, she and the crew lived in New Orleans for 5 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides having to learn and perfect her ‘American accent’, she had to endure co-existing in the marsh with few swamp creatures.
“We did have a couple of run-ins with some alligators and things, we were told they were not particularly aggressive, so it [was] fine to swim with them.” Daisy also shared that not only did she encounter real crawdads on the movie set but ate them as well during her stay.
Did The Movie Do The Book Justice?
For fans who have read Delia Owens’ 2018 novel, which thanks to Reese Witherspoon, one of the film’s producers, made it her ‘Book Club’ pick in September of that year, and to date has since sold 12 million copies, the movie may have captured the essence of the book. According to Edgar-Jones, she felt the directors and scriptwriters nailed it.
“I feel like the filmmakers and scriptwriter did such a great job of sort of bringing all the different aspects of the book together in the film because there’s a lot about this film: there’s a murder mystery story that’s permeating throughout, but also an epic love story and a survival story, and I think they’ve done a really good job of really honoring all of those aspects of it and I do think you’re left with the same feeling [you have] when you finish the film that you have when you finish the book.”
Where The Crawdads Sing opens in theatres this week on July 15, watch the trailer here:
Watch Live With Kelly And Ryan
Live With Kelly And Ryan airs weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on ABC, watch Daisy Edger-Jones’s interview below: