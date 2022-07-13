Olympian Kim Glass Recovering After Man Attacks Her With Metal Pipe

Olympic silver medalist Kim Glass is on the mend after she said she was attacked by a random man with a pipe while walking on a Los Angeles street.

Glass Spoke Out On Instagram And Shared Details Of The Scary Attack

Kim Glass after the attack
youtube | Inside Edition

Glass went public to share her story on Instagram and speak about the attack. She shows multiple facial injuries including fractures around her right eye and cuts that required stitches. The video is somewhat graphic in nature due to the damage she suffered to her face.

Glass Said The Man Approached Her With A Large Metal Pipe

Kim Glass after the attack.
youtube | Inside Edition

In the video, Glass says, "He had something in his hand. ... He just looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes. As I turned to go tell my friend ‘I think something’s wrong with him. I think he’s gonna hit a car.'"

She continued, "Before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe hit me. It happened so fast. He literally flung it from the street. He was not even close to me at all. They got him, they held him down until the cops came, ambulance came."

Glass Expressed Appreciation For Bystanders And Supporters

Kim Glass
youtube | Inside Edition

According to the Los Angeles Times, police responded and found multiple bystanders holding the alleged attacker down and tending to Glass, who was bleeding heavily from the scary attack.

The suspect is identified as 50-year-old Semeon Tesfamaria. He's charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon for the attack on Glass, which bystanders said was completely unprovoked. Glass said she had just had lunch with a friend when the man approached her on the sidewalk.

Glass expressed appreciation for the bystanders who came to her aide, as well as supporters who have checked in on her as she recovers.

"I love you guys so much," Glass said. "Just know that I’m OK. ... Be safe out there. Keep your head on a swivel, off your phones. You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk, but it’s true. You guys just be safe."

Glass Is An Olympian Volleyball Player And Model

A scene from the attack.
youtube | Inside Edition

Glass, 37, won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics with the USA Volleyball team and she was an All-American and All-Pac 12 player at Arizona. She's worked as a model as well and appeared in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Glass said that she believes her vision will recover from the damage she suffered during the vicious attack.

