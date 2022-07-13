Olympian Kim Glass Recovering After Man Attacks Her With Metal Pipe

According to the Los Angeles Times, police responded and found multiple bystanders holding the alleged attacker down and tending to Glass, who was bleeding heavily from the scary attack.

The suspect is identified as 50-year-old Semeon Tesfamaria. He's charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon for the attack on Glass, which bystanders said was completely unprovoked. Glass said she had just had lunch with a friend when the man approached her on the sidewalk.

Glass expressed appreciation for the bystanders who came to her aide, as well as supporters who have checked in on her as she recovers.

"I love you guys so much," Glass said. "Just know that I’m OK. ... Be safe out there. Keep your head on a swivel, off your phones. You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk, but it’s true. You guys just be safe."